‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, November 15: Brooke Pleads With Bill

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 15 indicate that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will plead with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) now that the truth has been revealed. In the meantime, Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) will spend some quality time together, via Highlight Hollywood.

Brotherly Love On Bold and the Beautiful

Will, Liam, and Wyatt will spend some quality time together. Wyatt and Liam have really tried to repair their relationship in the past year. From a fraught and tense relationship due to their father’s tampering, the brothers have been able to forge a bond built on mutual respect and admiration.

Bill has been at death’s door twice this year, and the Spencer brothers realize how important family is. They will take time out of their busy schedules to spend some quality time with Will, their youngest brother.

Although all three of them have different mothers, they know that it is not easy to be Bill Spencer’s son. Liam and Wyatt have talked about their volatile relationship with their dad before and how it impacted them growing up. Perhaps they want Will to know that he can always turn to them if he needs anything. After all, that’s what big brothers are for.

Brooke Logan Forrester Pleads With Bill Spencer

Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) worst nightmare has come to pass and he and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) are at Bill’s mercy. They were caught talking about their conspiracy for the judge to award sole custody of Will to Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom).

Thanks to Bill’s clever plot, he and Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) recorded McMullen and Ridge’s conversation. Bill now has all the evidence he needs to put Ridge away for a very long time.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will plead with Bill on Thursday, November 15. She knows that her husband and the judge could face serious prison times should their crimes come to light. She may ask Bill to have mercy on them.

Bill and Brooke have gradually grown closer to each other ever since the custody case. But Bill may remember that he asked Brooke point-blank if her husband had influenced the judge. She never confirmed it, and he may be seeking vengeance.

On the other hand, he could easily agree not to press charges and Brooke will think the world of him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via the Inquisitr, tease that Bill will demand that Katie change the custody agreement and that she will comply.