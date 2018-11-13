Britney Spears Poses With Her Two Boys In Sweet New Family Photos

Britney couldn't stop smiling in adorable new photos with her kids.

Britney Spears got in full-on mom mode in new photos shared on Instagram. The superstar singer and mom of two shared adorable new photos with her two sons on her account this week, showing the trio enjoying some fun family time together as they enjoyed some food and got back to nature.

The latest snaps shared by the star showed Britney and her sons, 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jayden James, striking some funny poses together for the camera as they paid a visit to an old tree.

The boys and their mom all smiled from ear to ear for the camera, while Spears revealed in the caption that the location is somewhere she’s visited quite a few times before.

“Every year I come back to this tree. It’s beautiful!” the “I Wanna Go” singer captioned the snaps alongside several star emojis, sharing two photos of herself and her boys posing by the trunk and then another just of Jayden and Sean.

But that wasn’t the only all-important family time Spears got in with her kids recently.

Shortly before sharing the photo of her tree trip with her kids, Britney shared photos on Instagram from a sweet restaurant trip with her offspring as she told her 21.4 million followers that they were all frequenting one of her very favorite places.

The star shared photos and videos of their cute dinner date as they all sat around the table together and smiled for the camera.

Britney – who shares her two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline – didn’t explicitly reveal the location of the eatery, though she did write in the caption, “Dinner with my boys at one of our favorite spots” with three pink bow emojis.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Spears often shows off sweet family moments on social media as well as glimpses into her professional life.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, the mom of two recently showed off her insanely toned legs after announcing that she’ll be heading back to Las Vegas in 2019 for another residency.

But while she may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world and earning thousands of dollars a night when she performs, Britney admitted earlier this year that her kids actually don’t see her as being famous.

The star made the confession in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year as she confessed that she’s just plain old mom to her kids.

“They don’t see me as famous,” she explained of her kids. “They’re really into skateboarding right now. They’re not into celebrities.”

Britney then admitted that both Sean and Jayden are instead more “into celebrity skateboard people” than her, adding, “So mom’s show business thing isn’t really their interest.”