‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Synopsis Released By Legendary Pictures

Legendary Pictures is beginning production on their upcoming film Godzilla vs. Kong. With the script, cast, and crew coming together for the commencement of filming, the production company has released a synopsis of the film to titillate the expectant fans of the franchise, according to Slash Film.

The official synopsis from Legendary reads as follows.

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Legendary envisions the film as part of the first phase of a budding MonsterVerse, in which other iconic monsters are added as either part of the Godzilla slash Kong continuation — or by spinning them off into their own storyline. The film is set for release on May 22, 2020, on the heels of the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters next May.

The film will be directed by Adam Wingard, recently known for his work on the 2017 live-action version of Death Note and the 2016 Blair Witch sequel. The multi-talented director is best known for the horror film You’re Next, but also has professional film credits in editing, cinematography, acting, writing, composing, and various crew work. His understanding of a vast array of film-making techniques and processes makes him an ideal candidate for what promises to be an effects-heavy film starring nonhuman characters.

Legends will collide. Production has officially begun on Godzilla vs. Kong. In theaters everywhere Summer 2020.#Godzilla pic.twitter.com/IyegYH5Agb — Legendary (@Legendary) November 12, 2018

“I really want you to take those characters seriously,” Wingard told Screen Rant regarding his approach to the film. “I want you to be emotionally invested, not just in the human characters, but actually in the monsters. It’s a massive monster brawl movie. There’s lots of monsters going crazy on each other, but at the end of the day I want there to be an emotional drive to it. I want you to be emotionally invested in them. I think that’s what’s going to make it really cool.”

The film features a star-studded cast in addition to the iconic monsters, including Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Many of these actors will be reprising their roles from the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters.