Amber Portwood Labels ‘Teen Mom OG’ Producers ‘Disrespectful’ After Announcing Plans To Quit

Amber Portwood posted a tweet slamming MTV's staff ahead of the latest episode of 'Teen Mom OG.'

Amber Portwood isn’t happy that MTV failed to give her and the other original cast members of Teen Mom OG, including Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, a heads up before hiring, and announcing they’d hired, two new stars earlier this year.

After a sneak peek clip featured Portwood confronting producer Larry Musnick with her concerns about the new cast members, Cheyenne Floyd and Bristol Palin, Portwood took to her Twitter page, where she expressed her thoughts about the events of the upcoming episode.

“Umm after 10 years I damn sure think me, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell should have at least gotten a phone call!” she wrote to her fans and followers, according to a November 12 report from Pop Culture. “Thank God we all got along though with both Cheyenne and Bristol so we were ok in the end.”

In the sneak peek clip of tonight’s new episode, Portwood is seen talking to Musnick about the disrespectful way in which he chose to hire two new members of the show, on which she’s shared some very personal things, behind her and her co-stars’ backs.

During their conversation, Portwood is understandably upset and appears to be holding back tears as she attempts to explain where she’s coming from to her longtime producer. She then tells Musnick that after seeing him hire Floyd and Palin without so much as a phone call, she wants the respect she once had back.

Amber Portwood’s latest tweet about the hiring of Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd comes after the longtime reality star shared a number of posts with her fans and followers, confirming she had plans to quit the show after filming eight seasons.

“I can’t do this anymore,” she wrote earlier this month. “I have to quit this show.”

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore,” she continued. “If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do. My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

Also during her rant against MTV, Portwood slammed the network for painting her to be something she’s not and focusing on the time she spends in bed and on the couch, rather than the time she spends parenting her two children.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.