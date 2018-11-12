Facebook Was Down & The Internet Freaked Out

There's nothing wrong with your internet, Facebook went out for everyone today.

Social media giant Facebook appeared to be having some network service issues that took the entire site offline. Users all over the country took to other social media platforms – such as Twitter – to report a similar error message.

When users visited any Facebook page on the site, they were met with the following error message.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

The error message concluded with a “go back” link sending the user back to whatever page they were on before they tried to visit Facebook. Mobile users reported the mobile version of the site and messenger were functioning with a few minor glitches.

While Facebook does appear to be back online now and functioning normally, there is no official word regarding what has caused the outage. Facebook does have a verified Twitter page, but they haven’t mentioned anything about the outage there as of yet.

According to IndyStar, Facebook appeared to be down for nearly half an hour as reports of the outage started to roll in around 1 p.m. EST and users reported being able to access the site again a few minutes before 1:30 p.m.

Facebook Crashing Sent Users To Twitter In Panic Mode

Some were quick to post jokes about how Facebook crashing caused everyone to run to Twitter to tweet about Facebook.

???? Facebook is down LOL pic.twitter.com/wbW6ttKHm4 — gervaise (@gervaisecalos) November 12, 2018

#RT if you only opened Twitter on your phone because #Facebook is down ???????? pic.twitter.com/nLm9ow0Xxe — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) November 12, 2018

Some opted for a very Facebook-style tweet marking themselves “safe” during the “Facebook Outage of 2018.”

Marked SAFE during Great Facebook Outage of 2018 pic.twitter.com/yNQ68y5bdl — Kara Schweiss (@SCSOmaha) November 12, 2018

Other users just went into full panic mode.

FACEBOOK DOWN FACEBOOK DOWN pic.twitter.com/PemTN34F0Y — Lauren Linahan (@LaurenWTVM) November 12, 2018

According to Zephoria, there are roughly 1.49 billion people who log in to Facebook on a daily basis and are coined “daily users.” If you do the math that’s roughly 43,000 people logging into Facebook every hour. So, statistically, a little over 21,000 users would have tried to log in to their Facebook accounts around the time of the outage. The same statistics report also revealed Facebook traffic is highest between 1 and 3 p.m.

According to a note published on Facebook, while outages are not uncommon, this was far from the worst outage in the social media platform’s history.

“Early today Facebook was down or unreachable for many of you for approximately 2.5 hours,” the note read before revealing it was the longest outage Facebook users had endured in over four years.

Despite the note being just shy of a decade old, Facebook users have quickly flocked to the comment section to discuss the most recent site outage.

Several media outlets have reached out to Facebook for a comment on the outage, but have yet to receive any responses.