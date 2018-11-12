Jessie J And Channing Tatum Appear To Confirm Romance On Latest Instagram Post

It seems like Jessie J and Channing Tatum may have gone Instagram official this weekend after the singer went to the opening of his Magic Mike Live show in London on Saturday night.

The 30-year-old pop star attended Tatum’s racy stage production at the Hippodrome Casino, and she took to her Instagram stories to congratulate him on the success of the opening night, according to the Daily Mail. Jessie shared a snap of the shirtless performers alongside the caption, “Magic Mike London Opening night. Congratulations @channingtatum, what a show…. Ladies and Gentlemen you don’t want to miss this,” followed by a series of suggestive emojis, including an aubergine, the flexed biceps emoji, and the silly tongue-sticking-out face.

The show was created and directed by the 38-year-old Magic Mike star, and it was inspired by his experiences as a stripper before he achieved Hollywood stardom. The live stage performance followed the huge success of the movie of the same title, that even had its own sequel — Magic Mike XXL. The social media exchange seems to confirm the fact that the two have been romantically involved for a while now. Jessie and Channing were first linked back in September when they were spotted playing mini golf together.

Since then, the Dear John actor, who announced he was splitting from wife Jenna Dewan in April this year after a nine-year marriage, has been spotted attending several of Jessie’s concerts, including shows in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Salt Lake City. In fact, he was even seen taking his 5-year-old daughter Everly, who he shares with his ex-wife, to one of the pop star’s concerts in L.A. And fans of both the former couple and Jessie were quick to point out how much the “Price Tag” singer looks like Jenna.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot lately and he’s excited about seeing her. She’s on the road, but he is very interested in getting to know her and doesn’t mind tagging along,” a source told E! News earlier in October.

“He’s making a lot of effort and wants to spend as much time with her as he can. He’s having fun with it and seeing where it goes. He’s known her for a while and always thought she was very talented,” the insider added.

However, it seems like Channing wasn’t the only one who moved on. Jenna has reportedly been dating Tony Award-winner Steve Kazee for a few months, E! claims.