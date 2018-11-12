Nikolas Cruz Registered To Vote From Jail After Parkland High School Shooting

One of the more high profile voices to surface in the public eye following the mass shooting that claimed 17 lives in a Parkland, Florida, high school on Valentine’s Day has been railing as of late. The impetus for this new commentary comes as a father of one of the shooting victims has discovered that the gunman responsible for that event, Nikolas Cruz, was able to register from jail so that he could vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

Since the murder of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Meadow Pollack in the massacre, her father Andrew Pollack has been a proactive advocate for additional security — and the arming of teachers at schools. In the weeks leading up to the elections, however, Pollack has become more outspoken on a broader range of issues. His public position has frequently seen Mr. Pollack take aim at Democrats for their policies on everything from immigration to crime. Heading into the weekend, however, one law became personal to Pollack — and according to NBC News — it involved the freedom of those who haven’t been convicted of a felony to become registered voters while behind bars.

Pollack first disclosed his knowledge of the electoral privilege that Cruz has been afforded by tweeting the results of a search he apparently conducted to find out if there was anything to substantiate his fears. Beside the image of Cruz shackled in an orange jumpsuit was the suspect’s name, Broward County Jail’s Ft. Lauderdale address, his voter identification number, and his political party affiliation. The document confirms that Cruz registered as a Republican on July 25 — at which point he had already been locked up for over five months — with 17 murder and 17 attempted murder charges hanging over him.

I'm sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can't let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

My daughter was murdered and buried. She can't vote. Inexcusable that the Sheriff & SOE would proactively go into the jail to make sure that 18-1958 is registered to vote for the election. Beyond disgraceful. https://t.co/5q63UbNuLa — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

“This election would have been my beautiful Meadow’s 1st election, but she wasn’t able to vote because 18-1958 murdered her during the Parkland shooting,” Pollack wrote in one of several rants he’d post to Twitter in the ensuing days. “If she can’t vote because of that monster, why should he be allowed to register to vote? Shame on Sheriff Israel & SOE Snipes!”

As would be the case in each tweet that came after, Pollack took aim at the Democrats over their policies — and pinned the blame for Cruz being granted voting rights on Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Broward elections chief Brenda Snipes. In between each tweet, Pollack continued to echo the Trump-supported theory that the Democrats are conspiring to steal Florida’s elections — and repeatedly invoked his daughter’s name in what amounted to a push to stoke further outrage over the state’s most recent political developments.

During an interview with Fox & Friends on Sunday, November 11, Pollack doubled down on his rage, saying, “When I found that out it was like reliving the day that I heard about my daughter getting murdered. It was like a dagger in my heart when I saw that.”