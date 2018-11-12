Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute To Victims Of California Wildfire In Heartfelt Speech At People’s Choice Awards

While celebrating a victory at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family took time to pay tribute to those that have been suffering from the wildfires that have been plaguing California in recent days in an emotional acceptance speech, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

As their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians was announced as the winner for Best Reality Show of 2018 by presenter Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian-West, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner all joined each other on stage, with Kim doing the talking in front of the crowd at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Kim spoke about the suffering that the past week had brought upon her neighborhood in Los Angeles, also referencing the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks along with those dealing with the wildfires when she said, “It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and for our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and for those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

Kim and other members of the Kardashian family have been among the tens of thousands of Californians that have been evacuated from their homes due to the Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in Southern California and the Camp Fire burning north of Sacramento.

Commending the response that has come in the face of such tragedy, Kim said, “As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved, and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines. Action is necessary, so anything we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organization that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other during these trying times.”

The wildfires in Southern California have seen a large number of celebrities forced to evacuate from their homes, including Camille Grammer, Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, Caitlyn Jenner, among others. Butler has since returned to his home, only to find that half of it had been completely destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.