Miley Cyrus Loses Home She Shared With Liam Hemsworth In Devastating California Fire

The singer broke a four-month social media silence to announce the tragic news.

Miley Cyrus is the latest Hollywood star to experience the devastation of the raging California wildfires firsthand. On Sunday night, the “Younger Now” singer announced that she lost her home to the Woolsey fire.

Cyrus broke a lengthy social media silence to post to Twitter to tell her more than 40 million followers that the house she shares with her fiancé, actor Liam Hemsworth, “no longer stands,” but that the couple’s pets were all safely evacuated from the property.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.”

Cyrus added that she is “grateful” for all that she has left and she sent out love and gratitude to the firefighters and the L.A. County Sheriff’s department.

The former Hannah Montana star and her actor fiancé were among hundreds of thousands of Southern California residents who were evacuated from their homes over the weekend due to the raging Woolsey and Hill Fires, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Miley Cyrus is lucky that her animals and loved ones got out of her house before it burned down. While it is unclear if Cyrus was in L.A. when tragedy struck her home, it sounds like Hemsworth, at least, was there. It should be noted that Miley Cyrus and her man also spend a lot of time in Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a friend of Cyrus’ told Hollywood Life the singer recently bought a gorgeous five-bedroom home a few miles from her childhood hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. The 6,869-square-foot country abode features a pool and a mini-golf course, and the singer has been redecorating to make it into her dream home as she plans for a future family with Hemsworth, whom she became engaged to for the second time in 2016.

As Miley Cyrus gives thanks for what was saved as she lost her California home, many of her neighbors aren’t as lucky. Over the past few days, several other stars have shared photos of the devastation in their hometowns. Actor Gerard Butler’s Malibu mansion was engulfed by the raging inferno, as was the home of newly married Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Camille Grammer. Singers Neil Young and Robin Thicke also revealed that they lost their homes in the California fires.