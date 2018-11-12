Bret Michaels Postpones Tennessee Concert Due To Kidney Stones

Kidney stones have forced Poison frontman Bret Michaels to cancel a solo concert in Tennessee scheduled for Sunday, November 11. The musician was slated to play the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, but canceled the sold-out concert mere hours before it was supposed to take place “due to a medical emergency.”

“Bret has an incredibly large kidney stone and several small stones that are now in a position that have made Bret immobile,” said a message to fans posted on Michaels’ official Facebook page.

“While kidney stones are extremely painful on their own, being a diabetic complicates the situation and Bret needs to be monitored very carefully. As all Bret’s fans have seen in the past, it takes a dire emergency to keep him from performing. Bret loves his fans and was extremely excited to perform at this new venue for the first time.”

Both Michaels and the venue stated that a makeup date for the show will be announced within the next 24 hours.

The “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” singer has less than a week to recuperate as his next scheduled performance is a private event in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, November 17. He has additional tour dates lined up until the end of 2018.

Mychal Watts / Getty Images

The 55-year-old entertainer has had a bevy of health issues in recent years in addition to type 1 diabetes, which he was first diagnosed with when he was a 6-year-old kid.

In 2010, Michaels had an emergency appendectomy, suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage in his brain, and had a small stroke — all in the weeks right before he was named the winner of Season 3 of the Donald Trump-helmed Celebrity Apprentice.

The following year, 2011, he had surgery to repair a small hole in his heart, and, in 2014, he had kidney surgery.

Through it all, the father of two has remained tough and continued to perform live — both solo and with his iconic hair metal band, Poison — for his legions of fans.

“You can’t have self-pity,” he told People in 2015.

“At some point, you have to say, ‘These are the cards I’ve been dealt, and I’m going to play them.’ I may have some things tougher than the average person, but there are a lot of people who are going through worse things than me. I can’t live in fear.”

Michaels’ health scare comes one day after another legendary rock musician, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, collapsed backstage after a one-song performance with Billy Joel at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Perry is said to be in stable condition.