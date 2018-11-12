Actor Gerard Butler’s Home Burns Down In California Wildfire

Gerard Butler has joined the growing list of Hollywood stars who have lost their homes to California wildfires sweeping through the state. Butler shared a photo of the charred remains of his Malibu home on Instagram on Sunday.

“Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating,” the actor wrote in the caption. “Heartbreaking time across California.” Butler went on to praise the firefighters who have been battling the blaze.

On his Instagram stories, he shared a video of himself walking on his property and you can see that some of the ground is still smoldering.”

“Welcome to my house in Malibu,” he says, sounding baffled by the devastation. He added a link to the video to help people send donations to California firefighters

As we mentioned earlier, Butler is just one of the celebrities who has reported that they’ve lost their home to the disaster

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer’s home also burned down on Saturday, November 10, TMZ reports. On Instagram, Grammer said that firefighters did everything that they could to save her home but the flames were too severe.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the fire engulfing her house. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home,” she added.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Robin Thicke’s home in Malibu burned down as well.

“Our house is gone,” his girlfriend, April Love Geary, wrote on an Instagram story.

After concerns from his son Charlie about his whereabouts, Martin Sheen confirmed that he’s fine but said that he believed his house was destroyed, the Inquisitr also reported.

Unfortunately, the fires have claimed lives as well as properties.

USA Today reports that the Camp Fire in northern California has killed 23 people so far. There are concerns that that number will climb to 29 fatalities which will exceed a record set in the year 1933. Sadly, many of the people killed by the Camp Fire died in their cars and identifying them will be difficult given the severity of their burns.

In the southern part of the state, the Woolsey fire has burned down over 150 buildings and has led to the deaths of two people. According to USA Today, the fire combined with the Hill fire in Malibu and forced the evacuation of the entire city and led to the displacement of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Cher among others.

Officials fear that the fires could get worse because of predictions that the Santa Ana winds will pick up on Sunday and intensify the blaze.