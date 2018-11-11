‘Sleepless In Seattle’ Is Returning To Theaters In December

Fans of Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, and the 1993 hit rom-com Sleepless in Seattle are in for a treat. In celebration of the holiday season, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced plans to host special screenings of the film in over 400 theaters nationwide on December 2 and December 5, reports Pop Sugar.

This year marks the 25th anniversary for Sleepless in Seattle. Lovers of romantic comedies have likely seen this flick more than once, and are familiar with the plot centered around a man named Sam Baldwin and his love Annie Reed. Tom Hanks plays Baldwin and of course Meg Ryan plays Reed, who from thousands of miles away, falls for psychologist Baldwin as he shares his windowed grief on a national radio show. The film asks the question of whether a person can find love again.

Moviegoers should plan on showing up on one of the two dates for the anniversary of the film. Tickets can be purchased right away at Fathom Events. The screening will be kicked off by a brand new, specially made introduction by Meg Ryan and Sleepless in Seattle producer Gary Foster via a pre-recorded message before each showing.

Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations recently remarked on the event to reporters.

“We couldn’t let 2018 come to an end without honoring one of the truly great romantic comedies as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. And we’re doubly excited to have the help of Meg Ryan and Gary Foster, whose talents were so critical to making this film a success.”

When the iconic film was first released in 1993, it earned over $17 million in the box office on its first weekend alone. Since then, it has continued to draw hopeless romantics from across the globe. Rotten Tomatoes gives Sleepless in Seattle a 72 percent on the Tomatometer and a 75 percent for the Audience Score. The critic consensus is that “Sleepless in Seattle is a cute classic with a very light touch and real chemistry between the two leads — even when spending an entire movie apart.”

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were so loved by the audience in fact that they reunited years later to make another hit romance film, You’ve Got Mail. This rom-com film starring Hanks and Ryan is about two people in an online romance who are unaware that they are also business rivals. The two Hollywood stars have also appeared together in Joe Versus the Volcano.