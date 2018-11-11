NFL News: New Orleans Saints Targeting Brandon Marshall After Dez Bryant Injury

Dez Bryant's unfortunate injury has opened the door for another veteran wide receiver.

The New Orleans Saints have had a very interesting week in the middle of the 2018 NFL regular season. First of all, they extended their win streak to seven games by handing the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season. Next, they signed wide receiver Dez Bryant before losing him just two days later to an injury. Now, they’re looking in another direction with hopes that receiver Brandon Marshall can add more to their offense.

It’s not like the Saints need much help on offense as they have one of the most explosive units in the entire NFL. The problem is that number one receiver Michael Thomas could use some help and Drew Brees could use another big target to look for as a viable option.

Dez Bryant had workouts with a couple of other teams after being released by the Dallas Cowboys back in April, but none worked out. He had found a home with New Orleans, but as reported by Inquisitr, his Achilles injury cut his tenure with the Saints overly short.

The thing is, Bryant wasn’t the only receiver who visited New Orleans for a workout last Tuesday, and the Saints have another option. As reported by ESPN, former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall also went down to the “Big Easy,” and he may make another trip to the city soon.

Saints liked Brandon Marshall before Dez Bryant injury, now expected to try to sign former Seahawks’ WR, per sources.https://t.co/15lFY5hFXm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2018

The Saints apparently really liked Marshall and were impressed by his workout before signing Dez Bryant. It is believed that the Saints are not only going to reach out to Marshall early this week but also sign him to a deal through the end of the 2018 season.

Brandon Marshall ended up being released by the Seattle Seahawks back on October 30, and it isn’t out of the question for him to play in the Saints’ next game. This week, the Saints are visiting the Cincinnati Bengals and have the Super Bowl Champion-defending Eagles at home on November 18.

New Orleans has kept their explosive offense rolling along nicely, but they’ve had bad luck with wide receivers this season. Along with Bryant, the Saints have had four other wide receivers land on injured reserve – Travin Dural, Ted Ginn, Cameron Meredith, and Tommylee Lewis being the others.

including the Seahawks, Brandon Marshall has spent time with five other teams during his successful NFL career. Marshall has 970 receptions for 12,381 yards and 83 touchdowns, but he has never played in a playoff game. If he really ends up signing with the New Orleans Saints, there is a very good chance that this could be his year to experience the postseason.