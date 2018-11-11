Camille Grammer Reacts To Losing Malibu Mansion Amid California Wildfires

Camille Grammer is now among the mounting list of California residents who have fallen victim to the vicious wildfires currently destroying Malibu. According to the Blast on Sunday, November 10, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to social media with a lengthy post about the natural disaster confirming she’d lost her home in the Woolsey, CA wildfires. Camille Grammer shared a gutwrenching, aerial photo of her Malibu home in flames.

With the photo, she wrote, “Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.” Camille continued, “I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe.”

Despite the devastating loss, Camille Grammer admitted there was a silver lining. She and her family managed to evacuate yesterday. The mandatory evacuation came just hours before the home went up in flames. She also thanked her family, neighbors, and friends for helping as much as they could during this difficult time. “Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. Thank you all for caring.”

In less than 12 hours, Camille Grammer’s post has gone viral with more than 40,000 likes. Fans from all over the world have flooded the post with comments and thousands have expressed concern. The latest news about Camille Grammer’s home city follows a string of reports about the raging fires. According to BBC News, the California wildfire death toll has jumped to 23. It has been reported that 14 more bodies have been discovered in Paradise, California and another two were found in Malibu.

Approximately 250,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes amid the raging fires. So far, more than 6,700 homes and businesses have been destroyed. Malibu’s Pepperdine University is also in close proximity to the fires and a total of 7,000 students could be facing mandatory evacuation in the near future if the fires aren’t contained.

On Thursday, November 10, fires erupted in the Woolsey, CA area where Camille Grammer’s home was located. In a matter of hours, the fires rapidly spread which ultimately led to her and nearby residents’ mandatory evacuation.