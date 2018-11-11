‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Mia Crashes Sharon And Rey After They Kiss

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for November 12 through November 16 bring a new face to Genoa City, and some significant changes due to exes seeking revenge.

Sparks fly between Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case), according to She Knows Soaps. At first, they try to set boundaries once again, but that doesn’t work so well for them. Sharon and Rey end up kissing instead, which isn’t such great news for Rey’s wife.

Rey’s wife, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), shows up out of nowhere to tell Rey she’s tired of being apart. Mia arrives just in time to catch the awkward aftermath of Sharon and Rey’s moment of passion, and sensing something, Mia tells Sharon in no uncertain terms that she’s in town and claiming her husband. Sharon must back off.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) forge a pact. Phyllis needs money for the Jabotique launch party, and she knows who to ask for the funds. Nick agrees that Dark Horse will fund the event, and then they discuss taking their fun relationship extremely public at the party, and they become a power couple.

Phyllis informs her ex-boyfriend, Billy (Jason Thompson), that she’s bringing Nick to the launch of the stores that were his idea originally. She lets him know he should bring anybody he wants. While he might feel tempted to try to convince Summer (Hunter King) to show up with him, he burned that bridge already after admitting he only used her for one night for revenge.

Next Week on #YR, Rey has questions for Victoria, @inoemigonzalez makes her Y&R debut, and Sharon and Billy put on a show at the Jaboutiques launch party! pic.twitter.com/7jugHi8uh0 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 9, 2018

Ultimately, Billy hatches a new plan to get his vengeance on Nick and Phyllis, because, clearly, sleeping with their daughter wasn’t enough, especially since Nick doesn’t even know yet. Billy tries the next best thing — he invites Sharon, according to Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr. Since things with Rey are on hold with Mia in town, she allows Billy to talk her into going as his date despite her original answer of “no.”

At the launch party, Phyllis and Billy find themselves competing with each other with Nick and Sharon as their guests. The more fun Phyllis and Nick have, the further Billy and Sharon push the envelope.

After she and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) move in together, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) seeks the truth. Mariah buys a new mattress, and Tessa massively overreacts to that. It turns out there’s a good reason for the unexpected reaction, though. Tessa hid a lot of money in the mattress, and Mariah finds Tessa removing the cash in the alley by the dumpster. Precisely what is Tessa doing with the money? Mariah has some tough questions to ask.

Finally, Summer admits she wants Kyle (Michael Mealor). She vows to take her ex back from Lola (Sasha Calle), and things are sure to get crazy.