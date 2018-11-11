Khloe Kardashian Buys Supplies For Firefighters While Wearing Protective Mask During California Fires

Khloe Kardashian is giving back to those who are risking their lives to help save her home and the lives and homes of countless others in the state of California this week.

According to a November 10 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian took to social media over the weekend to reveal that she wanted to give back to the brave firefighters who are selflessly trying to control the devastating wildfires ripping through the state of California this week.

In the video, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wears a hooded sweatshirt with her long, blonde hair pulled back behind her head, and a thick, black headband over top to keep her mane out of her face. She also dons a pair of oversize black sunglasses and sports a mask to help her from breathing in too much of the smoke caused by the fires.

Khloe documented herself buying supplies such as water, granola bars, and Chapstick for the men and women fighting the Southern California fires. Kardashian was forced to evacuate her Calabasas home after the fire got too close for comfort this weekend. Her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, were also forced to leave their mansions due to the Woolsey fire.

Khloe Kardashian also asked fans to help out the firefighters by donating to the California Fire Foundation and encouraging people to drop off supplies at local fire stations near them. Some of the supplies in demand include Ziplock bags, eye drops, face wipes, energy drinks, water, granola bars, beef jerky, sunscreen, Gold Bond powder, and Chapstick.

Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, who was also evacuated from her home, spoke out on social media to thank all of the first responders for their acts of bravery during the difficult time.

“We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes. We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you’re doing for us. I’m praying for everyone’s safety,” she stated.

The fire hits particularly hard for the Kardashian/Jenner family, who not only had to evacuate their homes but came within feet of losing their multi-million dollar mansions.

Fans will likely see more of the Woolsey fire drama in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians next season.