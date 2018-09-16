But will one of them be Agatha's love interest James Lacey?

It seems like years since a new episode of Agatha Raisin was on Acorn TV, but the mystery series is back in November. Based on the mystery novels of M.C. Beaton, former PR executive Agatha returns to the Cotswolds to help the police crack the cases that befuddle them.

Hidden Remote shares what they know so far about Season 2 of the hit series starring Ashley Jensen of Ugly Betty fame. Fans of the series will be excited to know that each episode will now be 90 minutes like “Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death” as opposed to the 45-minute episodes from last season. Producers of the show decided that 45 minutes just wasn’t enough to make the show they wanted to create and flesh out all of the details the mysteries required.

But fans want to know which of the original characters will be back for the second season of Agatha Raisin, and the network was willing to share most of the information.

“As of now Ashley Jenson (Agatha Raisin), Matthew Horne (Roy Silver), Matt McCooey (Bill Wong) and Katy Wix (Gemma Simpson) are returning.”

Acorn TV Commissions The Fun Mystery Series “Agatha Raisin” Series 2 https://t.co/vztJHwykgz — Mystery Tribune (@MysteryTribune) September 15, 2018

But what about Jamie Glover who portrayed retired military man James Lacey, Agatha’s fiance? When we last left our blonde crime fighter she had taken off after James who left for Cyprus when their wedding was interrupted by her husband, who then turned up dead.

Hidden Remote says that Acorn is playing the James card close to the vest, but fans of the Beaton novels know that Mr. Lacey turns up again in later mysteries.

“Acorn has not revealed much about any possible return of James. Those who have read the books know that there is an Agatha love triangle that includes James and another eligible bachelor that was previously introduced in the first season. It may be interesting to see if Acorn chooses to make any changes.”

Acorn TV is now the production company behind Agatha Raisin, as the series was nearly canceled. Network sources say that it was the North American audiences that saved the show as it was even more popular in the United States than it was in the United Kingdom.

Ashley Jensen said that she thinks many people can relate to those who want to reinvent themselves with a change of scenery or a new life.