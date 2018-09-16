‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Jordan Could Return To Salem With Rafe’s Child

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming fall storylines reveal that there will be some big returns in store, and Rafe’s former girlfriend, Jordan, will be one of them, and she could be bringing shocking news with her.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, actress Chrishell Hartley will return to Days of our Lives in the role of Jordan Ridgeway. Fans last saw Jordan after she and her boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) had split due to the fact that he cheated on her with Kate Robert (Lauren Koslow).

Jordan came to Salem and began working as a physical therapist at the hospital, where Rafe was her patient. The two quickly hit it off and fell in love. However, Jordan brought a lot of baggage with her. It was revealed that she had fled her family due to being poorly treated by her father, Clyde Weston, and had changed her name.

Eventually, Jordan’s younger brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) tracked her down and began living in Salem as well. However, it was only a matter of time before Clyde found them both and began to make trouble.

Jordan eventually left Salem, and Clyde and Ben behind. That’s when things got really crazy. Days of our Lives fans watched Ben Weston begin to lose his mind. He began dating Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi), and the two got engaged. Later, it was revealed that Ben was the necktie killer and had murdered Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton (then Guy Wilson).

Ben was admitted to a mental hospital and Clyde ended up in jail. However, Days of our Lives fans have recently seen Ben be released as he claims to be a changed man after finding the right medication. He’s currently getting involved with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). However, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) isn’t happy about it.

Hope is looking to find any piece of evidence that would send Ben back to jail or the mental hospital, and keep him away from her daughter. Hope recently arrested Ben, and it seems that his freedom is in jeopardy again. This could be the reason why Days of our Lives fans see Jordan return to Salem.

Jordan may come back to ensure that her brother gets fair treatment, and isn’t sent to jail for a crime that he didn’t commit. However, when she returns she may have a huge baby bombshell to drop.

Some fans believe that Jordan will come home with a child that belongs to her former boyfriend, Rafe. The soap has been hinting at a possible baby for Rafe, who has no children of his own, and this would be a big storyline for him, as well as continue to test his rocky relationship with Hope.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.