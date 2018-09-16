‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jack Goes To Extremes To Find His Dad!

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers bring difficult decisions, and hidden secrets to the forefront as Genoa City citizens deal with the neverending dramatic ups and downs that plague the city’s most prominent families.

For a bit, Jack (Peter Bergman) thinks about no longer pursuing the truth of his paternity. After all, by all accounts, Albert Miller was an awful person. However, Jack gets a warning from Victor (Eric Breaden), according to She Knows Soaps. Victor warns Jack to stop prying into the Newman family business, and then Jack tells his sworn enemy that he’s actually looking into his own family tree.

After his run-in with Victor, Jack goes to extremes to get the details about his paternity. After he’s unable to get a DNA sample from Victor, he tries to steal one from a napkin, but Devon (Bryton James) catches him. Plus, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) loyalty is put to the test when Jack begs her to help him with obtaining genetic material from her husband. She cares for Jack, but Victor is her husband. Nikki must decide if she’s more loyal to Victor after everything he’s done or to her friend and former lover, Jack.

Meanwhile, Victor faces a tough decision about the possibility of Jack being his half-brother and Victor’s other half-brother Matt Miller also comes around again causing major conflict.

Always expect the unexpected on #YR! Next week the mystery of Jack's father grows while relationships blossom in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) keeps digging into J.T.’s disappearance. Although arresting Nick (Joshua Morrow) didn’t quite bring the resolution Rey thought he’d get, Nick did give Rey some pieces to the puzzle, and each day that goes by he inches ever closer to the exact truth about J.T, and Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) should be worried.

Of course, Phyllis has more worries as Billy’s (Jason Thompson) gambling gets worse. Part of the reason for that is Kyle (Michael Mealor) who is sneakily working to take Billy down. Despite Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) warning not to use gambling on her brother, Kyle decided to push his uncle’s addiction to the forefront to catch him misusing Jabot funds. It looks like Billy falls right into Kyle’s little trap, and Billy may end up losing more than his position at Jabot — his relationship with Phyllis could be at risk too.

As for relationships, engaged Sharon and Nick struggle with the secrets they’re hiding. While Nick struggles to keep his elicit night with his ex-wife Phyllis under wraps, Sharon has an even bigger secret to keep. Nick got arrested over J.T., but it’s Sharon who actually knows what happened to Nick’s ex-brother-in-law.

