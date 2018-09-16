Watch CPL Cricket Final Live Stream: Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders, Start Time, Preview

The top two teams in the 2018 Caribbean Premier League cricket season, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, face off for the league championship on Sunday.

The 2018 Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket championship will be decided on Sunday, and fittingly it all comes down to the top two teams in the 2018 tournament, as CricInfo reports, the first-place Trinbago Knight Riders and their closest competitors, the second-ranked Guyana Amazon Warriors, in he dramatic winner-takes-all final that will live stream from Tarouba.

Trinbago will be playing for back-to-back CPL championships, but despite winning one more game than Guyana, the Amazon Warriors have been the defending titlists’ nemesis this the around. As Sky Sports reports, Guyana has won their last two games against Trinbago, including the first qualifying match of the CPL playoffs his season, when the West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer compiled 39 runs to ensure victory in a low-scoring affair.

The two teams split their games in the CPL 2018 groups stage, with Trinbago taking the first meeting on September 5 by 67 runs, as CricBuzz records, but Guyana coming back four days later to grab a shocking, six-wicket victory, with 91 runs in the final five overs plus one ball, to chase down 154.

Trinbago comes into the CPL final with the league’s leading wicket-taker in Pakistan-born, Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed, who set down 21 opposing batsmen, as well as South African-born New Zealander Colin Munro who came just one run short of 500 in his 2018 CPL campaign.

Fawad Ahmed of Trinbago Knight Sixers led the 2018 CPL with 21 wickets. Ashley Allen / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket final match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is set for 5 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Sunday, September 16, at 15,000-seat Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

In the United States, that start time will be 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 2:30 a.m. on Monday, September 17. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game gets underway at 10 p.m.

With Trinbago appearing back in form after a 20-run victory on Friday over St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots — a game that saw Ahmed claim three more wickets, as CricInfo reports — the Knight Riders appear to be slight favorites coming into the 2018 CPL Final.

Here is the expected starting XI for each team, as projected by Cricket World.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Cameron Delport, Luke Ronchi, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Chris Green (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Devendra Bishoo, Imran Tahir.

Trinbago Knight Riders Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Denesh Ramdin, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Khary Pierre, Kevon Cooper, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Watch highlights of the Guyana Amazon Warriors playoff qualifier victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders, in the video below courtesy of Cricket 786.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket final match will live stream in India and 54 other countries via the social media platform Twitter. The live stream of Sunday’s game can be found at @CPL.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders CPL final will be broadcast in the U.K. and Ireland by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, fans should proceed to Sky Go Sports‘ login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Brian Lara Stadium. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. The 2018 CPL will also live stream in the U.K. and Ireland via Sky Sports NOW TV service.

To view the Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs. Trinbago Knight Riders CPL cricket final match live online for free, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the Caribbean Premier League cricket championship final action for free, legally.

In Canada, the CPL final will be streamed live via the DAZN sports platform.