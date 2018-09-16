Caroline Einhoff Plays In The Water While Wearing A Skimpy One-Piece From Emily Ratajkowski’s Swimwear Line

Caroline Einhoff looked amazing in a new Instagram post, in which she’s photographed playing in some pristine blue waters while wearing a revealing swimsuit by Inamorata. The picture is pretty artistic, as it shows her standing in some knee-deep water as she splashes water into the air. The water droplets can be seen in the foreground of the photo, as her arms are outstretched and her head is leaning to the left. Her hair is in a ponytail, and her eyes are closed. Caroline wears a polka-dot one-piece with a super high V-cut, which shows off her curves.

The Inamorata swimwear line is owned and operated by model-actress Emily Ratajkowski, and features some risque bikinis and one-pieces in varying colors and chic patterns. And while Emrata often models her own pieces on Instagram, she also includes her model friends, too.

Einhoff is a German model, and her motto is “Don’t let your dreams be just dreams!” Her website has a lengthy “About Me” section which is also written in German, but roughly translates to her success story. It sounds like she signed up on Instagram just 1.5 years ago, which is impressive considering that she has over 1.2 million followers. With that sort of fan base, she’s definitely one of the few influencers who has made a solid career out of sharing her lifestyle with fans.

Caroline also shared another photo of herself yesterday sporting a really cool one-piece from another swimwear line (that she doesn’t identify in her post). In the picture, she’s posing casually with one hand on her hip, as the beautiful patterns on her swimsuit capture an elegance and summer vibe that fits perfectly in her Aruba backdrop. The model is wearing tons of fun jewelry too, including some chunky gold earrings and numerous bracelets on both arms.

On a different note, Emily Ratajkowski has said some interesting things about her Inamorata swimwear line. During an interview with Pop Sugar, this is how she described her long-term goals.

“I’ve realized I really love being creative. That’s what makes me happy. Whether it’s acting and working on projects like that or building a business — which I am with my swimwear [Inamorata Swim] and designing that, which is actually much more creative than I would have thought, just as far as hiring people — or strategies. I see myself moving in more of those avenues.”

Emrata also said that she’s looking for more acting roles that fit her interests.