Tristan Thompson Attends LeBron James’ Anniversary Party Without Khloe Kardashian, Per ‘OK! Magazine’

Tristan Thompson and LeBron James may no longer by teammates, but they are still good friends. The NBA stars reunited this week as Thompson attended James’ anniversary party. However, Khloe Kardashian was not by his side.

According to a Sept. 15 report by OK! Magazine, Tristan Thompson was spotted at LeBron James’ party on Friday night, but Khloe Kardashian wasn’t on his arm. During the party, LeBron posed for a photo with Tristan and his other former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, JR Smith, who also attended the bash. The trio captioned the photo, “Always bros.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan, Lebron, and JR won a championship together back in 2016, and have been to the last four NBA Finals together. However, all of that is about to change. Over the summer, James announced that he was signing with the L.A. Lakers, and leaving the Cavs behind. Tristan and JR both currently still play for Cleveland.

However, Khloe Kardashian wasn’t the only member of her family that was noticeably absent from LeBron James’ party. Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, attended the bash, and even took the stage for a surprise performance. However, Kylie was nowhere to be seen. Perhaps she was spending time with Khloe.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors are flying that Kardashian is putting pressure on Thompson to get traded from Cleveland and play for one of the L.A. teams so that they can be close to her family and home in California.

“Tristan is not excited about starting another season in Cleveland now that the best player in the league, LeBron James, is no longer his teammate. Khloe has put pressure on Tristan to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers. He feels stressed because he wants to make Khloe happy. He’s trying to do what he can to make a move that will keep them both happy,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, sources are claiming that Tristan Thompson has been working hard to get Khloe Kardashian’s trust back following his shocking cheating scandal back in April, and that he eventually wants to get the relationship to a point where Khloe will want to marry him.

This could mean trying to make the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star happy and finding a way to get to L.A. in hopes of playing for either the Clippers, or with his former teammate, LeBron James, and the L.A. Lakers.