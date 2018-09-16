‘Big Brother 20’ Week 12 Spoilers: POV Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Week 12 is rolling right along in the Big Brother house. A new Head of Household has taken the helm after a dramatic double eviction last Thursday. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Angela Rummans is the second HOH of the week and has nominated Sam Bledsoe and JC Mounduix for eviction.

The Power of Veto competition took place Saturday evening and the results are in. Big Brother Network is reporting that Kaycee Clark has won the POV, making it her fourth week in a row to nab the title. This extremely impressive streak has made Kaycee one of the most powerful players in the house, with an HOH and a hacker win under her belt as well.

For the time being, there are no details on what the POV competition was and if it was a classic Big Brother game or something new for Season 20. Kaycee could be seen on the live feeds sporting a knight’s outfit while wearing the coveted POV necklace. The live feeds were down for almost four hours meaning the competition was rather long, and then followed by diary room sessions for the houseguests.

Kaycee’s POV win also marks the 10th competition win in a row for the “Level 6” alliance who have been dominating the house for the last month. Tyler was also spotted on the live feeds asking Kaycee what happened to the days when she used to finish last in almost everything. The footballer responded that at the beginning of the game she didn’t try to win POV competitions.

To ensure no one from her alliance goes home, Kaycee will likely not use to POV to save Sam or JC. For the time being, Sam is the target for the week and JC was a backup in case the welder was able to walk away with the POV for herself.

Sam and JC will likely remain on the block. Sonja Flemming / CBS

After this week, “Level 6” will make up 75 percent of the house and will likely be the final three. JC has yet to win a competition and will have to pull an HOH out of thin air to ensure he makes it to the final three.

Big Brother has changed its schedule timing for this week with two evictions set to play out. Catch the CBS show when it hits the air Sunday and Wednesday for the first eviction at 8 p.m. EST, and Thursday for the second eviction at 9 p.m. EST.