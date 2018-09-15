Prince Harry Says That He’s Petrified By Queen Elizabeth’s Presence In New Documentary

Even though Prince Harry is her grandson, Queen Elizabeth II is technically his boss and it looks like he gets understandably panicky when she’s around. The Telegraph reports that, in an upcoming documentary for ITV, Harry confessed that he still gets a little jumpy when he bumps into the queen in Buckingham Palace.

“You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have — and you’ve only been here two weeks,” he reportedly says to a group of visiting students from the Caribbean. “Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!”

There’s some evidence that Harry tries to be a little bit more “proper” when he’s doing appearances with his grandmother.

Observers have noticed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adjust their behavior when the queen is around. As Cosmopolitan reports, although they are normally pretty affectionate in public by British royal standards, Harry and Meghan have shown a reluctance to hold hands while they’re out with the queen.

Cameras caught this reluctance at the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace on June 26. At one point during the event, Meghan reached for Harry’s hand, but he uncharacteristically pulled away from her.

According to royal etiquette expert, Myka Meier, hand-holding isn’t exactly welcome at official royal appearances, like the ones they do with the queen.

“It is rare to see royal couples holding hands on official outings,” she said in an interview with People Magazine. “A more serious engagement would warrant a more serious level of professionalism, which each royal is sure to follow.”

She added that the level of PDA depends on the couple. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for example, hardly ever hold hands in public, while Prince Charles and Camilla sometimes do.

We’ll see if Harry and Meghan can keep their hands off each other when they go on their first royal tour of Commonwealth countries. As Hello! Magazine reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the latter half of October.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been named youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth by Queen Elizabeth and their tour will focus on youth leadership and environmental issues. They will also attend the Invictus Games, an Olympics-style sporting tournament for wounded war veterans that is Prince Harry’s brainchild. This year, the games take place in Sydney, Australia.