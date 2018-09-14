Melania Trump Wrote Anonymous ‘New York Times’ Editorial, Suggests ‘Long Island Herald’

"She has more reason than anyone else to make public the president’s sleazy and loathsome behavior."

Melania Trump wrote the anonymous “Lodestar” New York Times editorial that is purportedly from a “senior White House official,” suggests Long Island Review columnist Randi Kreiss.

As you are no doubt aware by now, last week The New York Times published a damning editorial by an anonymous White House staffer, whose identity is only known by the venerable newspaper. The writer painted a picture of a White House in chaos, with an in-house “resistance” working to thwart the president’s more ill-informed efforts. The writer even claimed that staffers snatch papers away from the president’s desk before he can even see them; a similar claim of an in-house resistance tasked with thwarting Trump is made in Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear.

White House officials have been lining up to distance themselves from the piece, including Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was brought up because a word that he often uses – “Lodestar” – was used in the piece.

One name that has not been brought up in the conversation about the anonymous writer is that of the First Lady, Melania Trump. Mrs. Trump hasn’t denied being the writer of the piece, mainly because she hasn’t been accused of same. And ss previously reported by the Inquisitr, the First Lady did, however, accuse the writer of the editorial of “sabotaging our country.”

That’s a red herring, designed to throw sleuths off her scent, says Kreiss.

Why do I think it was she? On a personal and visceral level, she has more reason than anyone else to make public the president’s sleazy and loathsome behavior.

Kreiss then goes on to list her reasons why she thinks Mrs. Trump is behind the piece, suggesting first that it was simply designed to get back at the POTUS for “humiliating” her.

“If Donald Trump were your husband, wouldn’t you be looking for a way to exact revenge for his repeatedly humiliating you in public? One can only imagine the private agonies Melania endures.”

Kreiss also thinks Mrs. Trump had help.

“I think someone she trusts helped her write it in a clear, plain-spoken way.”

Kreiss also points out that the president, for his part, has declared the writing of the op-ed piece “treasonous.” If Melania did in fact write the piece, that puts her in a rather awkward position indeed.