‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, September 14: Bill Plays Hardball, Katie Refuses To Wait [Video]

New B&B promo video shows Katie in tears.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 14 promise that Katie (Heather Tom) will experience an emotional rollercoaster as she reflects on Bill’s broken promises. Inquisitr also reports that her emotions will also be swept up when Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) proposes to her. B&B spoiler video shows that Bill decides that it’s time to play hardball.

Katie’s Not Waiting For Bill’s Promises Anymore

Perhaps nobody has been more neglected than Will Spencer (Finnegan George) over the past year. His mother has had two boyfriends, one of whom was his own half-brother, while his father was in hot pursuit of a woman half his age.

When Brooke dropped by, she had every intention of convincing her sister to drop the custody battle. BB viewers know that Bill asked her to speak on his behalf to Katie because he wanted to settle the matter out of court. He told Brooke that the court case would affect Will negatively, and that it would do him more harm than good to be kept away from his dad.

“How many times has Bill promised to change? He never does.”

However, Katie brings up a valid point that Dollar Bill is the master of broken promises. He is renowned for going back on his word when it suits him. His sons are proof of his warped sense of family and loyalty and she wants to protect Will from this.

This is definitely a tough decision for Katie. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qBalrSxiSv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2018

Bill Plays Hardball on B&B

It seems as if Bill realizes that the time for negotiating is over. He will tell his trusty sidekick, Justin (Aaron D. Spears), that they need to sharpen their strategy. Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Justin advised his boss to settle out of court because he knows his chances are slim given Bill’s recent history.

“It’s going to get a whole lot messier around here, for everyone.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill knows that he will need to fight hard for his son. Brooke already warned Katie that she would be going up against Bill, and that Will would be caught in the crossfire. Everybody knows not to cross Bill because he is known to fight dirty.

Bill and Justin go way back! Here’s a #TBT of one of our favorite #BoldandBeautiful dynamic duos. Who is yours? pic.twitter.com/RfdV5qp6RJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2018

Thorne will also prove his love to Katie on Friday, September 14 when he proposes to her. After their whirlwind summer romance, he wants to tie the knot and make her his wife. Will she say yes? Find out on Bold and the Beautiful today, then check back here for your latest spoilers, recaps, and fan reaction news.