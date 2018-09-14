Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Goes On Tour

You'll have to travel to England to see it though.

Duchess Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will go on tour, and visitors to England and Scotland will get to see the stunning Givenchy gown up close.

People Magazine reported that Markle’s tiara will also be on display.

Palace heritage bosses confirmed to People that the simple but elegant gown will be shown to visitors of Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Harry took their vows as man and wife in May of 2018.

The garment and tiara will also be on display at Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

This will also be the first time the bandeau tiara, lent to Markle by Queen Elizabeth, will be on public display.

The tiara that Markle wore that iconic day held her 15-foot long veil in place.

People Magazine noted that the stunning tiara features diamonds set in platinum.

The tiara was originally made in 1932 for the Queen’s grandmother Queen Mary and features a center detachable brooch made of 10 diamonds which, according to People, dates back to 1893.

The gown and tiara will be able to be viewed at Windsor beginning on October 26.

It will head to Edinburgh next summer.

Visitors will also be able to see Prince Harry’s uniform of the Household Cavalry.

The garment will not be Prince Harry’s original uniform. The show suit will be an exact copy of the prince’s uniform that was made by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row, London, according to People Magazine.

Marie Claire U.K. noted that Markle’s second wedding dress, designed by Stella McCartney, will not be on display.

The evening reception, following a formal luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth, was a private affair, rather than the couple’s very public wedding earlier on in the day.

McCartney’s bespoke lily white, high-neck gown was made of silk crepe.

The dress, which showed off Meghan’s slim silhouette to perfection, was sexier than the formal gown she wore as she took her vows.

Fans went wild for the McCartney creation as the first photos of the couple were revealed, driving off to their reception in a blue Jaguar.

In June, the designer announced that she would be selling a limited amount of replicas of Markle’s gown.

Harper’s Bazaar reported the designer offered 23 gowns in white and 23 in black in a new capsule collection appropriately titled the “Made with Love” edit.

Those that were interested in the gown needed to request an invitation from the brand to simply get a chance to try on one of these gowns, let alone purchase one.

The retail price of the dresses was £3,500 each, or $4,586 United States dollars.