Zombies For Years: There Are Plans For ‘The Walking Dead’ To Last At Least Another Decade On AMC

Are you prepared for at least 10 more years of the ndead terrorizing the few remaining humans?

On October 7, 2018, the ninth season of The Walking Dead is set to premiere on AMC, and fans can hardly wait for it to get here. Some have a general idea of just what may be coming in season 9, but there are always surprises around every corner. Let’s not forget that there are usually Walkers around each corner too. Well, fans need to be ready for a lot more of them as there are plans for the series to last at least another decade before it is done.

With season 9 quickly approaching, some believe that The Walking Dead has already jumped the shark, but others feel it is still going strong. There are plenty out there who have no desire to see the show ever conclude, but all good things must come to an end at one point or another.

As for the hit AMC series, it appears as if there are plans to keep it on the air for a long time to come. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan spoke of how carefully and surgically his network chooses its programming and features.

While going into detail about how the networks in the AMC family stay successful, the subject of The Walking Dead and its longevity was brought up. That was when Sapan dropped the ultimate bombshell that no-one saw coming.

The lower ratings for The Walking Dead have led some to believe that it may have hit its peak and is starting to fade out. When the ratings hit was brought up to Sapan, he assured everyone that the series is much more than just a simple TV franchise.

“The Walking Dead is a universe…and we have a plan to manage over the next decade, plus. That plan is a careful plan to respect the world of the fans of that world.”

Yes, he did say that The Walking Dead has plans in place to last at least another decade on AMC, but the ratings will still need to reflect its worth. Sapan went on to say that Fear the Walking Dead is an extension of the franchise and will help it continue moving forward for a very long time.

As reported by Inquisitr a few years ago, it as said that the TV series was technically scheduled to last at least 25 seasons. Should it continue on for another decade, it would hit season 18 or 19 for its final, but that’s still an exceedingly long run for any TV series ever.

Season 9 is going to be one of the first true tests for The Walking Dead as it will be the first without some key characters that have been around for a very long time. If the series ends up being renewed for season 10, there would be vast changes made before it premieres again in fall of next year. For now, there are plenty of stories and angles from Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, but will people really stick around for another 10 years of the undead?