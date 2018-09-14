Tristan Thompson Trying To Convince Khloe Kardashian To Marry Him, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson reportedly wants to marry his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, and is working hard trying to convince her to agree.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson has decided that he’s ready to take the leap and marry his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian. However, Khloe may not be so sure about getting hitched.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson has been working hard to prove that he’s the man for Kardashian following his shocking cheating scandal back in April. As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before their daughter, True, was born.

“Tristan is working overtime to prove his integrity to Khloe. Tristan checks in with Khloe all day, everyday and he even shares his location with her on his cell phone so she always knows where he is at,” an insider dished.

“Tristan is being careful to be honest and truthful with everything he says and does with Khloe too. He really wants to rebuild and repair their love and trust. It has been a while since he slipped up, but he is still working on recovering and fixing things between them. He wants to marry her, but feels like he can’t until everything is healed. He loves Khloe with all his heart and really feels bad over his hurtful mistakes in their relationship,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been circulating about Khloe and Tristan talking about marriage. However, Kardashian shot down any reports that claim to know anything about her relationship with Thompson via Instagram.

Later, one social media user claimed that Khloe Kardashian was in complete denial about Tristan Thompson’s cheating, to which the reality TV star replied, “I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.'”

Although Khloe and Tristan have been spending a ton of time together this summer, the NBA star has to report back to Cleveland for training camp with his team, the Cavaliers, on Sept. 28. It remains to be seen if the reality star will return to Cleveland with him to live, or if she’ll commute back and forth with baby True.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.