Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Mom Style In L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the trendiest moms in Hollywood, and she loves to show off an array of looks. Whether she’s hitting the town for girls night out, running errands, or taking her kids for a treat, the reality star always looks her best.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian’s mom style was in full effect again this week as she stepped out in her hometown of Calabasas on Wednesday.

Photographers caught the mother of three looking chic as usual as she donned an orange, long-sleeved blouse that she tucked into a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans. She paired the outfit with some snakeskin heels and finished off the look with some designer sunglasses. She also wore a minimal makeup look and light-colored polish on her nails.

Kourtney Kardashian wore her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle and straight for the L.A. outing. The oldest Kardashian sister was reportedly seen leaving a studio near her home, and may have been filming some interviews or additional footage for her family’s reality TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing its 15th season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a brand new sneak peek for the upcoming episode of the reality series reveals that Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, will make a big decision regarding her daughter.

Khloe sits down with her sisters, Kourtney and Kim, to reveal to them that she will be choosing Kim as her baby’s legal guardian if something were to happen to her.

“So I can’t make anything official until the baby is born, but I am probably going to have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be I do think it will be more like Kim. A little more stricter,” Khloe Kardashian says in the clip.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s. I relate to how Kim parents more, but at the end of the day this family is so close, and we love each other so much, and if anything were to happen I know my daughter’s in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is,” Khloe added of her choice.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was a bit disappointed by Khloe’s decision, but that she understood. In addition, she revealed that Khloe may eventually want to change her mind once she figured out her parenting style.