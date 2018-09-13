‘Teen Mom’ Star Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Expecting Third Baby

Teen Mom OG star’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are having another baby. The couple officially announced the good news to their fans on Thursday.

According to a Sept. 13 report by E! Online, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting their third child together. As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, the pair welcomed their first daughter, Carly, when they were still in high school. They made the hard decision to place the little girl up for adoption while documenting the painful process for the MTV reality series.

Later, the couple welcomed a second daughter, Nova, and also tied the knot. Last year they revealed via the reality series that they were pregnant again. However, Lowell tragically suffered a miscarriage in the early stages of her pregnancy. The situation sent Catelynn into a depression which got so bad she says she began to contemplate suicide. Cate then headed to rehab to do some work on her mental health.

“The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I’m super excited,” Catelynn Lowell said while announcing that she was pregnant again this week.

However, the Teen Mom says that the baby was a very pleasant surprise, revealing that the couple had not planned to get pregnant at this time. “We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected,” Lowell said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the trailer for the brand new season of Teen Mom OG recently dropped, and Catelynn Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, can be seen having a breakdown about his marriage. In one clip, Tyler is seen wiping away his tears as he reveals that he is not happy with the current state of his marriage.

“If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I’d say, ‘Absolutely not,'” Tyler says as another clip of Catelynn looking downhearted plays.

The trailer also introduced two new members of the Teen Mom OG cast. Bristol Palin, daughter of Sarah Palin, will be joining the show. She has three children and is recently divorced. In the trailer she admits that her husband is dealing with PTSD.

Cheyenne Floyd is the other new cast member. Fans may remember her from her time on MTV’s Are You The One? and The Challenge. She and her ex, Cory Wharton, share one daughter together, and are currently working out how to co-parent.

Fans can see Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast when the show returns to MTV next month.