Donald Trump Mocks Jamie Dimon’s Presidential Hopes

President Donald Trump went to Twitter to mock Jamie Dimon’s supposed presidential hopes, chiding the JPMorgan Chase chief executive after the banking head said Wednesday that he could beat Trump in a presidential election.

Dimon, the longest serving banking executive on Wall Street who has repeated fielded questions about a presidential run, said at an event in New York City while he believed he could beat Trump, he would never make it through the Democratic primary, according to CNBC.

“I think I could beat Trump because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is,” Dimon said at his bank’s Park Avenue headquarters, the business network reported. “I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back.”

Dimon, though, was remorseful about the comment shortly afterwards when the comments went viral, apparently wanting to avoid rumors that he would actually make a run, CNBC stated.

“I should not have said it,” Dimon added, per CNBC. “I’m not running for president. (The comments) proves I wouldn’t make a good politician. I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems.”

Despite taking back the swipe against Trump, the president did not hesitate to throw a punch back at Dimon on Twitter Wednesday.

The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn’t have the aptitude or “smarts” & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess – otherwise he is wonderful. I’ve made a lot of bankers, and others, look much smarter than they are with my great economic policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Regardless, Dimon said he did not see his political ambitions lasting beyond the Democratic primary, where he believe he would face a difficult liberal field.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a Congressional Medal of Honor Society reception at the East Room of the White House Sept. 12, 2018. Alex Wong / Getty Images

“I can’t beat the liberal side of the Democratic Party,” Dimon said, per CNBC, but concluded that party needs to stop bashing the business community and “get their act together.”

CNN called Dimon “probably America’s most influential bank CEO,” heading the influential Business Roundtable, which promotes the interests of business in public policy. The news network said that Dimon has comment on Trump’s policies on trade and immigration after the presidential election.

Dimon announced back in January that he and the board agreed that he would continue to lead JPMorgan until 2023. The company at the time promoted Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith to co-president and co-chief operating officer, respectively, both seen as possible grooming opportunities, CNN stated.

“Both have proven track records of working successfully across the firm and both truly possess the capabilities, character and intellect that exemplify great leadership,” Dimon said in a statement at the time, per CNN.

Dimon, 62, had already overcome one health concern after he was successfully treated for throat cancer in 2014, the news network stated.