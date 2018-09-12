‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Thinks Hope Doesn’t Respect Her, Ridge Begs Brooke [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 12 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will go head to head when they debate respect. It seems as if these two cannot get on the same page ever since Ridge made his decision. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also begs his wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), to reconsider her stance.

Steffy Feels That Hope Does Not Respect Her

“I respect you in so many ways.” “But what you don’t respect, you judge.”

The Bold and the Beautiful preview clip shows Steffy and Hope are debating respect after the Intimates line run-through. Steffy is still wearing her sexy lingerie number, while Hope’s clothing is more modest covering her new baby bump.

Hope alleges that she respects Steffy in many ways, but according to Steffy, she only respects when it suits her. Steffy makes the point that if Hope doesn’t agree with something, she judges it. B&B fans will remember that she didn’t think that Steffy’s line carried her message and therefore it didn’t carry as much weight as Hope For The Future does. She then took a jibe at Steffy by saying that their lines represented the women behind them. Steffy may be correct in her assessment of Hope’s definition of respect.

Ridge Begs Brooke

“Don’t blame her for a choice that I made.”

According to She Knows Soaps, Ridge will beg Brooke not to go after his daughter. These two are still fighting about the decision Ridge made to choose Steffy’s line over Hope’s. When Ridge made his final choice, Brooke told him that she cannot believe that he chose his daughter over hers.

But now it seems as if Brooke wants to take it a step further. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she thinks it’s Steffy’s fault as she believes that she manipulated her father. Ridge will try and call a truce so that they don’t hurt each other anymore.

Steffy Chose Her Life

“I wish things had gone differently, but they didn’t. And now I’m living the life I chose for myself, Hope.”

Steffy realizes the value in HFTF. She has told Hope this on various occasions and has even told her that they would definitely take the line forward in the future. It seems as if Hope may still be feeling upset that things didn’t go her way.

Steffy points out that the fact remains that her line got the funding. She chose her present life by handing Liam over to Hope and choosing her career. Perhaps it’s time that Hope does the same. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.