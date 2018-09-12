Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Rocking Body At 53

Is there any look that Elizabeth Hurley cannot pull off?

On her popular Instagram account, the actress is known for regularly showing off her amazing body in both one piece and two piece swimsuits from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. But today, the 53-year-old switched it up a bit and traded in a sexy swimsuit for a casual yet form-fitting ensemble.

In the image, Hurley stands with a big lake behind her at VIVAMAYR in Lake Wörthersee. According to their website, the vacation spot is where “soul and sea meet” and it features both a spa and a private bathing beach. Liz looks spectacular in a tight v-neck tank top that perfectly shows off her fit figure. On the bottom, Hurley wears a pair of equally form-fitting black pants.

Though her look is indeed casual, the actress dresses it up a bit as she rocks a face full of makeup and wears her long, chestnut locks down and curly. Fans of the actress have clearly loved Hurley’s latest photo and she has the likes to prove it. In less than an hour of posting, Hurley’s photo has already earned her over 8,200 likes in addition to 135 plus comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how amazing she looks while others told her to enjoy the vacation.

“You look fantastic and I bet you feel good.”

“You definitely found the fountain of youth & are keeping it to yourself. You look 25,” another wrote. go

“Liz, you are healthy and very beautiful now,” one more gushed.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr shared that Hurley showed off her amazing bikini body in a red bikini from her swimsuit like, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Fully on display was her toned tummy as she stood in the middle of Caribbean water.

And obviously with a body like that, Elizabeth is definitely one who takes good care of her body with both diet and exercise. According to Women’s Health, Hurley stays in tip top shape by doing activities like hiking and taking long walks with her dog. She also says that she avoids eating late at night and tries to load up on “whole grains and vegetables and fish and small bits of lean meat” during the day.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active,” Liz says.