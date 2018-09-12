Geoffrey Owens Takes Role On ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ As Career Comeback Continues

Another acting gig has landed in Geoffrey Owens' lap.

It looks like Geoffrey Owens’ acting career is taking off once again. His job at Trader Joe’s may just be a thing of the past, although he may just keep the grocery store job just for fun. The 57-year-old actor will be back on the small screen in two separate acting gigs. He just landed a guest spot on NCIS: New Orleans.

Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, had already picked up Tyler Perry’s offer to star in OWN’s The Haves and Have Nots. Now a second offer has him continuing with his comeback as the talented actor that he is. According to ET, Owens will play the role of Commander Adams, who will appear in the sixth episode of Season 5. He will play the role of an old friend that Dwayne seeks out for both medical and spiritual advice.

Despite Geoffrey saying in an interview with Good Morning America that he doesn’t want any acting jobs offered to him out of pity or sympathy just because of this job-shaming situation, it looks like the CBS show is confident that they found the right person for this role. Christopher Silber, executive producer of NCIS: New Orleans, sent out this statement about hiring the actor for the job.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart… That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell. An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”

Geoffrey Owens lands NCIS: New Orleans gig after Trader Joe's job shaming https://t.co/B2PAkT0Y0L — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 11, 2018

Geoffrey Owens has definitely shown compassion and heart, as seen in the GMA interview. He seems to actually like his job at Trader Joe’s despite the humiliation he said that he felt when the photos of him working there were released. He laid it all out on the table as to how he feels about having a job, whatever job it may be. His words seemed to have quite an impact on everyone as he said, “There is no job that’s better than another job. It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a resume and on paper. But actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

He then went on to say that he didn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him. He noted that he has had a great acting career so far and that he is doing just fine. It now looks like he will be doing even better now that his career has just got a big boost out of all the nonsense that went on.

You can see Geoffrey Owens as Commander Adams on NCIS: New Orleans sometime in late October.