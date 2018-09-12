Kym Herjavec Posts The Sweetest Photos Of Her Twins In London

Kym took her 4-month-old babies to see the Queen in London.

Kym Herjavec is continuing to travel the globe with her adorable family, and she’s posting the proof to her Instagram account. After sharing vacation pictures in tropical places over past few days, she headed to the social media site on September 11 to post an impossibly cute photo of her 4-month old babies taking in the sights of Buckingham Palace in London.

The sweet new snap showed Hudson and Haven from the back as they looked at the palace in the British capital. Little Hudson was sporting a blue outfit in the snap, while Haven wore a cute pink polka dot outfit as the family did some sightseeing together.

Kym, who gave birth to her baby twins with her husband, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, in April, then asked in the caption, “Do you think the Queens home?” with a crown and Union Jack emoji.

And it seemed as though fans of the former Dancing with the Stars fans are already getting some ideas when it comes to the possibility of the twins even joining the royal family one day.

One fan joked in the comments section about the possibility of Hudson one day marrying 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and Haven marrying Prince George, the children of Kate Middleton and Prince William.

“Maybe Haven will marry Prince George one day or Hudson will marry Princess Charlotte? You never know!?” one follower suggested of the Herjavec babies becoming royalty. “Your photo made me think of Meghan Markle in front of Buckingham Palace when she was young.”

Another then told Herjavec, “If I was the queen, I’d run out to meet these cuties!”

Herjavec also shared another snap from the U.K. trip to Instagram, showing her and Haven catching up with friends.

The latest vacation snaps come after People revealed that Kym shared a number of adorable family photos on her account as she, Robert, Hudson, Haven, and her mom all traveled the globe together.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

As Inquisitr shared at the time, the Herjavecs began their trip by visiting Paris at the beginning of September, with the ex-DWTS pro and dance studio owner sharing a sweet snap of the group posing together in matching ensembles in front of the French Capital’s most famous landmark, the Eiffel Tower.

Inquisitr reported that the group then took their globetrotting vacation to another more tropical location, as Herjavec uploaded snaps of Hudson and Haven taking their first swim in crystal clear waters.

After that, Inquisitr shared snaps of the twins living the life of luxury on a yacht, as Kym playfully joked that she and her family members were nothing but staff to her “demanding” babies as Robert and another male fed them their bottles on the water while holding the babies on their laps.

Kym’s mom hilariously held a tray in the picture, as if she was serving the twosome.

Kym and Robert’s babies will turn 5-months-old on September 23.