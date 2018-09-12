Donald Trump Approval Rating Crashes: Midwest Voters Abandon GOP, Economic Numbers No Help To Trump, Party

At least eight new polls show Donald Trump's approval numbers cratering as he is engulfed by scandals and reports of chaos within the White House.

Eight new polls show Donald Trump with an approval rating below 40 percent, according to Vox.com, while Trump’s overall approval rating in an average of all polls stood at exactly 40 as of Tuesday, his lowest average approval rating since April 8, when it was also at 40 percent. Trump’s cratering approval numbers come despite positive news on the economy, but while a strong economy has historically translated into solid presidential approval ratings, the opposite appears to the case for Trump.

A CNN poll even found that when it comes to handling the investigation into Trump’s Russia ties, 50 percent of Americans approve of the job being done by special counsel Robert Mueller — but only 30 percent approve of Trump on the Russia matter.

“The economy booms, but President Donald Trump’s numbers are a bust. An anemic 38 percent approval rating is compounded by lows on honesty, strength and intelligence,” said Tim Malloy of the Quinnipiac University polling agency, as quoted by CNBC. The Quinnipiac poll was one of the eight new surveys showing Trump’s approval below 40 percent.

A CNN poll found Trump’s approval at a startling 36 percent, despite the fact that the same poll showed 69 percent of Americans rating the economy as “good,” and 65 percent believing that the economy will remain “good” for at least another year.

Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller is more popular than Trump when it comes to the Russia issue. Win McNamee / Getty Images

A Washington Post/ABC News poll contained similar bad news for Trump and Republicans, with 63 percent saying that despite the positive economic signs, Trump is “out of touch with the concerns of most people in the United States today,” with 61 percent also saying that the Republican party as a whole is “out of touch.”

In another sign that Trump’s far-reaching unpopularity is acting as a drag on the GOP as a whole, a new NPR/Marist College poll showed that voters in the Midwest, an area that as a New York Times analysis shows voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, have shown an increasing preference to vote for Democrats in November, moving in that direction by 13 percentage points since July.

In the overall average of Donald Trump approval rating polls compiled by the political data site FiveThirtyEight.com, Trump’s 40 percent approval rating as of Tuesday was down 2.3 points since August 20. In the history of approval rating polls, which goes back to 1945, no president who was elected to his first term has ever received a lower approval rating after 600 days. Only Harry Truman, who assumed the presidency after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt, has polled lower, with a 34 percent rating at the 600-day mark.