‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shows Off Her Huge Baby Bump In Skin-Tight Orange Dress

Pregnant Kenya blew a kiss as she had her growing middle on full display while baby shopping.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is showing off her growing baby bump on social media once again. The reality star almost looked ready to pop in a new video she shared on her official Instagram account on September 11 which showed her doing a twirl and blowing a kiss outside a baby store after doing some shopping for her impending arrival.

The pregnant star had a big bump on full display in the clip, which showed her sporting a skin-tight orange dress and sandals as she revealed that she’d almost completed her baby registry.

“Bye bye baby!” Moore captioned the upload she shared with her more than 1.2 million followers this week. “#auntlori and I got most of the baby registry done,” she then added, alongside a check box emoji.

Moore, who announced her pregnancy with husband Marc Daly at the RHOA Season 10 reunion earlier this year, then added the hashtags #babydaly, #family, #babybump, #love, and #baby to her adorable baby bump post.

The comments section of the post was flooded with praise from fans, who congratulated the star and also gushed over her ever-growing baby bump as she revealed just how much her middle is growing as her due date draws closer.

“You look so happy! You go girl! I cannot wait for the bundle of joy to arrive!” one fan told Kenya. A second wrote in the comments, “God bless you!! You deserve happiness.”

Kenya hasn’t officially confirmed her due date with the world, though, as reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish just last week, the pregnant Real Housewives star appeared to suggest that she and husband Marc could be becoming parents sooner rather than later.

Moore shared a throwback photo of herself holding her baby cousin a few years ago on her Instagram page, while revealing in the caption that her own baby would be coming “soon.”

Writing in the caption, Kenya told her followers, “Holding my cousin. Pretty soon I’ll be holding my own little bundle of joy” with a red heart emoji.

The TV personality and former Beauty Queen has been very open about her pregnancy ever since she confirmed she would soon become a mom on the Bravo reality show.

As Inquisitr shared in August, the mom-to-be shared a video showing her unborn child moving around inside her as she lay in bed, lifting up her top to show her baby’s big movements.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Speaking to People earlier this year, Moore confirmed that she and Daly had conceived via IVF and admitted that she didn’t actually plan to announce her pregnancy on the reality show.

“This is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” the 47-year-old said, while Kenya called being pregnant with her first child “a dream come true.”