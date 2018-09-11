Mac Miller’s Death Has Been A ‘Nightmare’ For His Ex Ariana Grande, per ‘People’

Ariana Grande is said to be "distraught" at this current time

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller may not have been close following their breakup in May, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t reeling in the aftermath of his untimely death on Friday, Sept. 7. In fact, Miller’s death, due to an apparent drug overdose, has been nothing short of a “nightmare” for the popstar, per People.

Family, friends and fans continue to grieve the loss of Mac Miller who was found dead in his California home just shortly before noon last Friday. While an official cause of death is still pending, it is believed the young artist went into sudden cardiac arrest following a drug overdose. He was only 26-years-old when he died.

Since Miller’s death, Grande, 25, whom he dated for two years, has not been seen in public and has not spoken out about the tragedy. And while the former couple may not have been on the best of terms in the rapper’s final months, she is said to be “distraught” and “very, very sad” at this current time.

“She completely broke down after she found out about Mac,” a source revealed. “She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her. She is very, very sad. … This is a nightmare for her,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, as the news of Miller’s passing made its way into every major entertainment news headline on the day he died, Grande was on the other side of the world working on a BBC special in London.

To make matters even worse, everyone involved in the project, including Grande’s bosses, got wind of the news, but purposely chose not to tell her right away for fear she would decide not to see the special through to completion.

Once her team finally broke the news to her, Grande ” was understandably raging” and “gave everyone a dressing down when she’d finished crying.”

After his passing, many of Miller’s devoted fans took to social media and wrongfully blamed Grande for his death, but the “R.E.M” singer has now found an ally through a surprising source–Shane Powers, one of the late rapper’s closest friends.

As also previously reported by the Inquisitr, Powers stated that Grande was an “incredible” fixture in Miller’s life, even after they had broken up and she had already moved on to a new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. According to Powers, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer constantly reached out to Miller to see how he was doing and was more than willing to lend herself as a source of support to help him maintain his sobriety.

On Saturday, Grande paid tribute to her former love by posting a sweet photo of him on her Instagram.