Mary J. Blige Flaunts Curves In Corset-Print Dress During Her Catwalk Debut At New York Fashion Week

Mary J. Blige strutted down the runway in a tight-fitting white dress by Dennis Basso.

Mary J. Blige made her New York Fashion Week debut on the catwalk alongside designer Dennis Basso, detailed the Hollywood Reporter. She wore a stunning white dress that complimented her curves with a white fur accessory. The dress was remarkable as well. The top had a corset print for a visually impactful look. There were also black stripes along the sides, and it billowed at the bottom, giving it tons of movement.

The show was Basso’s reveal of his Spring 2019 collection, and Mary J. Blige took the opportunity to comment on the occasion.

“I’m not a model, so this is all new for me… But Dennis is a good friend; I was so honored that he asked me.”

Photos show the designer walking down the runway with his arms around the singer, as he wore a sharp black suit with a tie bearing tiny polka-dots.

Mary J. also sported some beautiful gold jewelry, including an oversized ring, bracelets, and chunky statement earrings. She wore her hair in a side part with pink lipstick.

The singer was embroiled in a bit of false gossip recently, allegations claiming that she and Faith Evans fought at a party hosted by Diddy in the Hamptons. However, she was quick to squash the rumors.

Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images

This is what Blige said about the whole thing, according to Vibe.

“Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana… I just got here today… I have no idea how this rumor started… Puffy didn’t even have a party.”

Even before Blige made a statement about the rumor, there was no evidence of such a fight. There is some speculation that it was fueled due to the real fight that took place between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and some people wanted to keep the drama rolling.

The incident between Minaj and Cardi B didn’t end so well, with the latter spotted with a bump on her head, USA Today reported.

Mary J. Blige shuts down rumor that she had a physical altercation with Faith Evans: “Of course that was made up. I was shooting a movie in Louisiana.” pic.twitter.com/Wyt7yfrfzi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2018

Blige’s appearance during Basso’s show makes sense if you consider the theme of the collection, which was “powerful women.” Basso also praised Blige, saying “It’s an amazing journey to work with her, and I’m thrilled she agreed to do the show.”

The designer also revealed that one of his inspirations came from Gianni Agnelli, saying that he, too, was “inspired by strong, important women, a feeling that’s modern and international… You’ll see that in the detailing, in the hand embroideries, all made in the USA.”