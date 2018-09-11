New England Patriots Add Offensive Firepower With Wide Receiver Signings Of Corey Coleman, Bennie Fowler

The Patriots realize they are short-handed on offense and needed some new receivers in the mix.

The New England Patriots opened the 2018 regular season with a 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans, but it isn’t the kind they expected. Tom Brady had a decent game and Rob Gronkowski had incredible numbers yet again, but something was missing. The Pats are having issues in the wide receiver department, which is what led them to sign both Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler on Tuesday.

New England is still a very strong team and one of the those expected to be a Super Bowl contender this year. It’s no surprise, though, that they could use more firepower on offense and their biggest issues right now are at wide receiver.

Corey Coleman was a last-second cut by the Buffalo Bills before the regular season started, and it was one that shocked a lot of people. It was thought that Buffalo would be his second chance at becoming a star in the NFL since he didn’t do too well for the Cleveland Browns where had had just 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

Buffalo didn’t feel as if he was going to help them either and they cut him. As reported by Pro Football Talk, Coleman is getting a third chance in the NFL and he’ll have one of the best quarterbacks in history throwing to him.

Exact financial details of the deal with New England are not yet known, but it has been reported that Coleman signed a one-year contract. The Patriots believe the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft still has a lot to contribute to a team and wanted to take a chance on him.

Coleman wasn’t the only wide receiver signed by the Patriots on Tuesday, though, as they also signed Bennie Fowler. According to the Providence Journal, the former Denver Broncos receiver worked out for the team on Monday as well and impressed them enough to earn a contract.

Throughout his four-year NFL career, Fowler has spent all of them with the Broncos. After spending 2014 on the practice squad, he has since caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns during his time in Denver.

New England already has Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Phillip Dorsett as their primary wide receivers, but more help certainly doesn’t hurt. Tom Brady loves passing the ball around to numerous targets and the Patriots have picked up two which are quite talented. Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler have had relatively quiet careers thus far, but signing with the high-powered offense of the Pats could be what they need to give it a jolt.