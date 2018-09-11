Ashley Benson & Cara Delevingne Relationship Becomes Instagram Official

Everybody knows that no relationship is cemented until it becomes Instagram official. After months of relentless speculation, Ashley Benson appears to have done just that.

On Monday, the Pretty Little Liars took to Cara Delevingne’s comment section of an Instagram post and wrote: “Mine.” Below the comment, the actress added, “I can see your” with three sushi emoji and also commented again with the poop emoji, as People reported.

In the photo, Delevingne, 26, is posing in a semi-sheer shiny gold mini dress featuring sheer and metallic gold stripes, the same dress she wore to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of the duo’s new film, Her Smell. The model is looking away from the camera as she clutches the hem of her mini dress.

Benson, 26, and Delevinge reportedly fell in love while on the set of Her Smell, the cast of which they both joined in May, the same month the two started being spotted together, according to Cosmopolitan. The duo was seen leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together at the Apollo Theatre in New York on May 1, giving rise to the relationship rumors.

After that outing, Benson and Delevingne began to be seen together on a regular basis, but both evaded questions about their relationship. In mid-August, Benson and Delevingne were photographed kissing after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport, which intensified the rumors and interest in their relationship, People reported at the time.

The photos also revealed Benson was wearing a necklace with a “C” initial on it, leading fans to speculate that it stood for Cara, as the Daily Mail noted.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Benson said during an interview with People’s internet-based TV show, People Now, that she prefers to keep her love life private, contending being in the public eye can be anxiety inducing.

“I think it’s the best way in any relationship,” Benson said. “I’ve always been very private about them, and I think it’s just better.”

The Spring Breakers actress rose to fame portraying Hanna Marin on Pretty Little Liars, which ended its seven-season run in 2017. Benson went on to admit that trying to maintain her privacy is increasingly difficult as she is now well-known.

For those who are unfamiliar with the couple’s new film, Her Smell stars Elisabeth Moss, who plays the role of a self-destructive punk rocker that is currently struggling with sobriety as she fights to find the creative inspiration that allowed her band to be successful.