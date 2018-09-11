Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Bares All In A Thong In Latest Instagram Pic

Shauna Sexton kept things racy on her Instagram page as she posted a new photo of herself wearing only a thong. It looks like she’s leaning against a chair of some sort, as her back faces the camera. Shauna’s not wearing a top, and put her derriere on full display. The picture is captioned “working some iPhone magic,” because there are some cool filters and effects on the photo that gave her body a neon glow. One fan said that “this is unreal,” as others couldn’t help but wonder what app the photographer used to create the image.

Earlier today, Shauna was spotted visiting Ben Affleck at the Malibu rehab center that he’s been staying at since his intervention. The Playboy playmate wore a tight-fitting white crop top with some light denim by Lovers + Friends. The jeans had white stripes on the sides to match her shirt, and she completed the outfit with some white Adidas sneakers. Noticeably, Shauna opted to go braless, as she accessorized with some round sunglasses and a black purse.

People believe Shauna was at the center for around four hours, according to the Daily Mail. She also drove Ben’s SUV to visit him, which she has been spotted driving several times before.

While many people believed the two were just a fling, her visiting Ben in rehab might signal that their relationship is a little more serious than anyone thought, detailed the Hollywood Gossip.

While Shauna has received criticism for her lack of sobriety, she’s stated that it’s not her responsibility to shoulder Ben’s addiction issues. And while Ben has been spotted outside of rehab to go work out at home, he’s reportedly doing well during treatment.

Notably, Shauna used to work as a veterinary tech at Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center in Thousand Oaks before she started dating Affleck. Since then, she’s reportedly quit her job suddenly on August 16, described the Daily Mail.

A source from the vet’s office revealed the following.

“[Shauna’s] career in modeling was always a backup plan but things are really taking off now she’s been spotted with Ben, despite some blaming her for his recent relapse… She’s an in-demand model, everyone is talking about her, and she has had a lot of offers already, but wants to bide her time and pick which route would be better for her career.”

The Playboy model has a strong social media presence, especially on Instagram, where she has over 72k followers. It’ll be interesting to see what modeling opportunities she ends up taking in the near future.