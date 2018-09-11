‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Will The Saviors Take Control Again?

A new Season 9 image shows a written warning in regard to Negan and the Saviors.

A new image from Season 9 of The Walking Dead has emerged that suggests that Negan’s group, The Saviors, could be working behind the scenes in order to reclaim power from Rick’s groups.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead, including spoilers for the upcoming Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid these spoilers.

Spoiler TV has released an image from the upcoming Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. This image shows the words “Saviors save us!” written on a wall. Underneath these words, written in red, and potentially written by someone separate from the original caption, are the capitalized words, “We are still Negan.” In addition, they state that this image belongs to Episode 1 of Season 9 and credits Jackson Lee Davis as the photographer.

If this is an image from Season 9 of The Walking Dead, it tells fans that while Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) spared Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and has brought Negan’s group, The Saviors, into the fold, there might still be some unrest from within this group.

So, if this is the case, could Rick’s group be in danger from the Saviors as they try to regain power? If this image is from Season 9, it certainly does indicate that at least some of the Saviors still consider themselves “Negan,” or under his rule.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

However, is this a real image from Season 9 of The Walking Dead? For fans who have closely watched the official Season 9 trailer for The Walking Dead will already know the answer to this one. While the image has not yet been officially released by AMC, there is a shot of the same words on what appears to be the same wall in the Season 9 trailer (you can see this around the 2.30 mark). So, this is pretty much a confirmation that this image is from Season 9.

In the Season 9 trailer, there also appears to be a lot of conflict between the emerging groups within The Walking Dead. So, it seems that Rick’s groups may suffer conflict from all sides when The Walking Dead returns. In addition to the rift occurring in the Season 8 finale between Rick and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), it seems many of the new groups are unsettled when it comes to the absolute leadership of all the groups.

However, there appears to be little more in regard to this story arc for Season 9 of The Walking Dead. So, fans will just have to wait a little longer until the premiere in October to find out just how real this threat from the Saviors is in regard to reclaiming their power.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.