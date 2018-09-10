Meghan McCain Preps For ‘View’ Return With This Heartwarming Instagram Photo

The View co-host Meghan McCain has made a dramatic return to Instagram following the funeral of her father, the late Sen. John McCain. She shared a photo on the social media platform on September 7 where a picture of what looks to be the window of a restaurant is visible.

On the window were written two quotes, one from the late John McCain and one from his daughter Meghan,

“We are taught to understand correctly, that courage is not the absence of fear, but the capacity for action despite our fears,” the quote attributed to the late Senator reads.

“America was always great,” McCain’s quote, placed directly beside it, reads.

Alongside the photo, McCain added a red heart emoji in the caption.

Meghan McCain made a strong and motivating speech at the memorial service for her father, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 81 following a battle with brain cancer.

The service was attended by three former United States Presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. Senator McCain was laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

Following his death, McCain took time off from her role on The View, which premiered its 22nd season without her.

In the show’s season premiere, which debuted on September 4, new panelist Abby Huntsman, addressed her co-host and longtime friend’s absence, as well as the powerful speech she gave during her father’s service where she directly attacked President Trump.

“Meghan is like a sister to me and this was the hardest thing she has ever been through,” she said. “Her dad was her best friend, her dad was everything. I was so proud of her — it was like her dad had passed the torch to her. She was now speaking for the family.”

She continued, “He was willing to give his life for this country. And that is a love for this country that very few people have.”

View panelist Sunny Hostin also noted, “It was just so moving to see our friend and our colleague rise to that occasion. We all know she’s devastated by the passing of her father… but my God, she showed everyone how tough she is.”

During her speech, McCain took on the Trump administration by remarking, “The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities, she speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need to.”

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great,” she remarked, drawing applause from the congregation. Meghan McCain’s full speech was published by NBC News and can be viewed here.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.