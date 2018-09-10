Kim Kardashian Is Attending Law School, Says Kanye West

Kim Kardashian may be following in the footsteps of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was known for famously defending O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.

According to a Sept. 9 report by Extra, Kim Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, claims that his wife is currently enrolled in law school and that she is hoping to help affect prison reform.

As many fans already know, Kardashian was instrumental in the pardon of Alice Johson and is now working hard to help more convicted felons, who have been sentenced to unfair amounts of jail time, to be freed.

Kim Kardashian recently met with President Donald Trump for the second time this year to talk about the issues in the prison system. Now, Kanye West is speaking out about the work his wife has been doing.

“I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems. There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now. We’re going to get people out, period. My wife is in law school now, and it’s extremely serious to us,” Kanye stated, revealing the surprising news that Kim is now attending law school.

Recently, Kim took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her lawyer father, Robert Kardashian, from 1998. She also shared a side-by-side photo of herself at the White House and her dad in the courtroom to her story, possibly hinting that she wants to become an attorney like her late father.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in July, Kim Kardashian visited the California Institution for Women in Corona. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star arrived with security in tow and toured the grounds of the prison. She got an in-depth look at the facility and the living quarters before sitting down with 15 of the inmates to talk about an array of issues.

TMZ previously reported that Kim asked the women their feelings about being in prison, as well as their hopes, dreams, and anxieties about being released. Kardashian also reportedly wanted to know if the women had plans for what their lives would be like when they finally were released from their cells.

Kim Kardashian was said to have been at the prison for several hours and used the information she gained as a guide in hopes of fighting for prison reform, and in hopes of creating a program that would help offer assistance to women after their release in order to get them back into the routine of daily life on the outside.

Kim Kardashian’s law school news comes just days after rumors began to circulate that she and her husband, Kanye West, could be eyeing a presidential run in the future.