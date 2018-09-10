Kim Kardashian Shows Off World-Famous Curves As She Flashes Peace Sign In Neon Bikini

Kim K. is all about the hand gestures lately. After flipping off the haters in a beach photo over the weekend, Kim Kardashian once again took to Instagram to share yet another snap of herself gesturing with her hand. Except, she was a lot nicer this time around.

Late Sunday night, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a post of herself sitting on a stand up paddle board putting up a peace sign as she poses in a skimpy neon green bikini. To go with the string bikini that shows off her assets and tiny waist, the 37-year-old beauty wore her hair in two side French braids and stylish sunglasses.

She accompanied the snap with the caption: “super soaker.”

The snap was likely taken on the same day she put up the obscene gesture with both hands for the camera, given that she is rocking the same neon green bikini and hair in both posts.

As per usual, the post racked up more than a million likes and thousands of comments. Kardashian is no stranger to flipping the bird in her photos. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just last week, the reality TV star shared a post of herself making the same gesture in Miami.

Some fans don’t particularly care for this trait in the muse.

“You’re so beautiful- why the bird flipping all the time? Is it Thoughtful? Helpful? Insightful? Necessary? Kind? THINK Just sayin’…” one user posted.

The brunette bombshell was enjoying a day at the beach in Malibu with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and her friend, Larsa Pippen. She has ensured that she has enough time to share steamy bikini snapshots along the way.

With the amount of haters Kim K. gets on her Instagram page and elsewhere, she might have been flipping off all those who spread (or believed) a recent rumor that hubby Kanye West sampled her infamous sex tape in one of his songs, as E! News reported.

“Absolutely not,” Kim said on her app last week in a recurring segment she calls #Facts. “What’s so crazy is Kylie called me [saying] ‘Oh my god, is this, you know, you being sampled?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, no, he would, of course, ask me and tell me. No, no, no, absolutely not.'”

In other Kardashian-related news, Kim recently announced that she has a new television venture in the works. Newsweek reported that the cosmetics mogul is producing a new celebrity prank show called You Kiddin’ Me?!, which will airs new episodes on Saturdays on Facebook Watch, as well as previews and photos. The Kardashian-Jenner family will be featured in Season 1, and a sneak peek shows the Kardashian sisters pulling a prank on their mom, Kris Jenner, at an art gallery. Other celebrities that will appear in the show include Zoe Saldana, and RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.