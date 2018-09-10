‘Big Brother 20’ Week 11 Spoilers: Tyler Is Furious With JC

JC has lost the love of America, and now Tyler.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

It looks like someone else is turning on JC Mounduix in the Big Brother house. The Miami dancer has been in hot water since the beginning of the season with production and the viewers over some of his questionable antics, and within the last two weeks, some of his houseguests are getting a bad vibe as well.

Big Brother Network has noted Tyler Crispen’s new issues with JC which began just this week in the house. Despite knowing that Tyler and Angela Rummans are in a showmance, JC pitched an insane idea to his final two alliance member which is where things took a turn. Preparing for a double eviction, JC told Tyler that Angela would be going home this week if the fateful night took place. It was a declaration more than a suggestion which angered the Hilton Head lifeguard.

If JC wins the Head of Household competition, he made it clear he would be nominating Angela for eviction. While Tyler played it cool at the moment, he later vented to “Level 6” alliance member Kaycee Clark about what JC had just told him. Tyler couldn’t believe JC would have the guts to nominate Angela, let alone discuss the plan with him. JC had also mentioned that Brett Robinson was in on the plan to get rid of Angela, something Tyler didn’t quite believe.

That face you make when you're up to no good… ???? #BB20 pic.twitter.com/QR1fgOMHjN — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 7, 2018

Upon hearing all of this, Kaycee Clark admitted that if JC did win the upcoming HOH, that she would likely not be nominated since she and JC are both members of the LGBT community. This means the only potential targets for JC as an HOH would be Angela, Brett, Tyler, and Sam given that Haleigh Broucher goes home in the first eviction of the night.

Despite being upset at JC’s plan, Tyler admitted JC would not be the target for the double eviction on Thursday night. For now, it appears like the “Level 6” plan is to get rid of Sam in the second eviction of the night, given she doesn’t win the HOH or POV. JC would be put on the block next to her, but only as the pawn.

To see how the dreaded double eviction plays out, watch Big Brother this Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST. The show also airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.