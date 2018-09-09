Blake Lively Owns Ryan Reynolds In Latest Instagram Roast Ahead Of Their Six-Year Wedding Anniversary

Sunday officially marked six years since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became husband and wife. Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Lively took to Instagram to do what she does best: own her husband in an epic roast, as reported by People.

On Friday, Reynolds, 41, decided to promote his liquor company, Aviation Gin, by posting a photo of his company being advertised on the side of a huge truck. The advertisement featured a blown-out Reynolds with an Aviation Gin bottle in hand.

Lively, 31, immediately caught sight of the photo and proceeded to publicly roast her husband, but not before making the sweet gesture of liking the photo first.

“Who needs a mini van?! I’m driving this from now on. Subtle, gorgeous and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE,” wrote the Gossip Girl alum.

As fans might be well aware of by now, the couple has become famous for their hilarious roasts of one another through their respective social media pages.

In August, the Deadpool actor and the A Simple Plan actress attended a party, honoring the liquor company in which Reynolds owns a portion of. Lively later took to her Instagram to reveal that her reason for attending the party was not so she could be seen as a loving and supportive partner, but so she could take advantage of the free food.

“The look on our faces — when you all go to a party just for the free food…” Lively wrote alongside a smiling photo of herself.

While the act of owning her husband through Instagram roasts is a fairly new means of bonding for the couple. It turns out, The Shallows actress is the one who started it all.

It all began in June after the Definitely, Maybe actor posted a goof interview between himself and his fake twin brother, Gordon.

“Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay. My brother is an a**. Which is why you can’t have one without the other,” Reynolds captioned the clip.

The All I See Is You actress commented on the interview, making her husband aware of the “terrible mistake” she made in choosing to marry him, instead of his fake brother. However, Reynolds was the one who came out on top in that one, as he knew exactly how to respond.

However, fans can’t forget the time Lively wished her hubby a happy birthday last year.

The couple first met during filming for their comic book movie, Green Lantern, together in 2010. By 2011 it was rumored that the two were involved in a way that went beyond friendship and on on September, 9, 2012, the could tied-the-knot. They are now parents to two daughters: James, 3, and Inez, 1.

Happy six-year wedding anniversary to the happy couple and may they continue to fill each other’s lives with laughter.