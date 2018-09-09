‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 10: Thorne Proposes & Ridge’s Choice Leaves Brooke Mad

New B&B spoilers indicate that Brooke seeks solace with Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 10 reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will propose to single mother Katie Logan (Heather Tom), while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) makes a hasty decision after Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) battles with his daughter, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has no intention of giving up on her pursuit of Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), and Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) grow closer.

Monday, September 10

Inquisitr reported that the B&B promo video shows that Brooke will continue bashing Steffy. However, Ridge will make a quick executive decision as a result of their fight. He will choose Steffy’s Intimates line over HFTF much to Brooke and Hope’s dismay.

Bill will also tell Justin (Aaron D. Spears) that he has an ally in Brooke. Brooke will talk to Katie on his behalf concerning the sole custody battle for Will (Finnegan George). He will also tell Justin that Brooke’s only condition was that he keep everything top secret and not tell anyone about the meeting that they had. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the two will start leaning on each other for support this week as they each face their battles.

Tuesday, September 11

She Knows Soaps states that now that Steffy’s line will be saved. Steffy and the other Intimates models will have a rehearsal. Inquisitr also reported that Keith Carlos will return as Danny. He will join the other lingerie models as they strut their stuff.

Xander (Adain Bradley) is out to impress Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) and will arrange a romantic cabana. In the meantime, Zoe will reminisce about her and Xander’s relationship.

Wednesday, September 12

Zoe will make certain that Xander knows that she still wants him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that she is not beyond using her sexuality to get the man she wants.

Brooke is bitter that Ridge chose Steffy’s line over Hope’s (Annika Noelle). Ridge will try to call a truce with Brooke as she does not want to let go of how Hope has been wronged in her opinion.

Thursday, September 13

Bill and Brooke will have another clandestine meeting. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the two will start to lean on each other for support.

Xander will feel guilty when Zoe tries to seduce him. B&B viewers know that Emma and Xander have not had sex yet, and Zoe will try to use this to her advantage. Xander will feel torn because he knows that he should remain faithful to Emma.

Friday, September 14

Something seems amiss to Steffy about Ridge backing Thorne and Katie. She will question Ridge’s thought process and motives.

Two weeks ago, Thorne declared his love and encouraged Katie to file for sole custody. Last week they made love, and this week Thorne will pop the question. Tune in to catch this die-hard romantic’s proposal on Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, then check back here for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.